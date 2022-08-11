Brendon Todd putts well in round one of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Brendon Todd hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Todd finished his round tied for 32nd at 1 under; J.J. Spaun and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 6 under; Lucas Glover, Tyrrell Hatton, Aaron Wise, and J.T. Poston are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Troy Merritt, Tony Finau, Keegan Bradley, Marc Leishman, Trey Mullinax, Taylor Pendrith, and Cam Davis are tied for 7th at 4 under.

After a 266 yard drive on the 434-yard par-4 first, Brendon Todd chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Brendon Todd to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Todd hit an approach shot from 128 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to even for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 seventh, Todd had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Todd to even-par for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Todd hit a tee shot 176 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.

Todd got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Todd to even for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Todd reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.