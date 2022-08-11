Brendan Steele shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Brendan Steele hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Steele finished his day tied for 86th at 1 over; J.J. Spaun and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 8 under; Sahith Theegala is in 3rd at 7 under; and Sepp Straka, K.H. Lee, Tony Finau, and J.T. Poston are tied for 4th at 6 under.

After a 283 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 12th, Steele chipped his fourth shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Steele to 1 over for the round.

On the 205-yard par-3 14th, Steele hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Steele at 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Steele's 130 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Steele to 1 over for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th, Steele got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Steele to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 18th hole, Steele had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Steele to 1 over for the round.