Brandon Wu putts well in round one of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Brandon Wu hit 11 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Wu finished his round tied for 32nd at 1 under; J.J. Spaun and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 6 under; Lucas Glover, Tyrrell Hatton, Aaron Wise, and J.T. Poston are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Troy Merritt, Tony Finau, Keegan Bradley, Marc Leishman, Trey Mullinax, Taylor Pendrith, and Cam Davis are tied for 7th at 4 under.

Brandon Wu got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brandon Wu to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Wu hit an approach shot from 119 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wu to even-par for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 sixth, Wu had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wu to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Wu's 128 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wu to even for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th, Wu had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wu to 1 under for the round.