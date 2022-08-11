Billy Horschel comes back from a rocky start in round one of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Billy Horschel hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Horschel finished his day tied for 49th at 2 under; J.J. Spaun and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 8 under; Sahith Theegala is in 3rd at 7 under; and Sepp Straka, K.H. Lee, Tony Finau, and J.T. Poston are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Billy Horschel's tee shot went 196 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 485-yard par-4 fifth hole, Horschel chipped in his fourth from 6 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Horschel at 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 10th hole, Horschel had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Horschel to even for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Horschel's 109 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Horschel to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 16th, Horschel hit his 232 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Horschel to 2 under for the round.