-
-
Bogey-free 2-under 68 by Beau Hossler in the first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
-
August 11, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 11, 2022
In his first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Beau Hossler hit 10 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Hossler finished his round tied for 28th at 2 under; J.J. Spaun and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 6 under; Lucas Glover, Tyrrell Hatton, Aaron Wise, and J.T. Poston are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Troy Merritt, Sam Burns, Tony Finau, Lee Hodges, Marc Leishman, Trey Mullinax, Keegan Bradley, Taylor Pendrith, and Cam Davis are tied for 7th at 4 under.
On the par-4 13th, Beau Hossler's 157 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Beau Hossler to 1 under for the round.
On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Hossler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to 2 under for the round.
On the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Hossler hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Hossler to 2 under for the round.
-
-