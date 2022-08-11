Anirban Lahiri shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Anirban Lahiri hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Lahiri finished his round tied for 51st at 1 over; J.J. Spaun and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 6 under; Tyrrell Hatton, Lucas Glover, Tony Finau, J.T. Poston, and Troy Merritt are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Trey Mullinax, Lee Hodges, Sam Burns, Taylor Pendrith, and Keegan Bradley are tied for 8th at 4 under.

On the 406-yard par-4 12th, Lahiri had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lahiri to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Lahiri had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lahiri to even for the round.

At the 530-yard par-5 16th, Lahiri got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 8 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Lahiri to even-par for the round.

On the par-5 third, Lahiri's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lahiri to even for the round.