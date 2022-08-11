Andrew Putnam putts well in round one of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Andrew Putnam hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Putnam finished his round tied for 15th at 4 under; J.J. Spaun and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 8 under; Sahith Theegala, Tony Finau, and J.T. Poston are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Troy Merritt, Sam Burns, Lucas Glover, Michael Thompson, Tyrrell Hatton, Rickie Fowler, Lee Hodges, Jason Day, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 6th at 5 under.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 third, Andrew Putnam hit his 135 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Andrew Putnam to 1 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Putnam reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Putnam to 3 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 17th hole, Putnam reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Putnam to 4 under for the round.