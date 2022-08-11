Alex Smalley shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Alex Smalley hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Smalley finished his round tied for 59th at 1 over; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 8 under; J.J. Spaun is in 2nd at 6 under; and Tyrrell Hatton, Lucas Glover, Tony Finau, J.T. Poston, and Troy Merritt are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 434-yard par-4 first, Smalley had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Smalley to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Smalley hit an approach shot from 117 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smalley to even for the round.

At the 485-yard par-4 fifth, Smalley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Smalley to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, Smalley had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smalley to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Smalley's 159 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smalley to 1 under for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Smalley hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Smalley to 2 under for the round.

Smalley got a bogey on the 395-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Smalley to 1 over for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 16th, Smalley chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Smalley to even for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 17th, Smalley had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Smalley to 1 over for the round.