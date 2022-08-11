Alex Noren shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Alex Noren hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Noren finished his round tied for 70th at 3 over; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 8 under; J.J. Spaun is in 2nd at 6 under; and Tyrrell Hatton, Lucas Glover, Tony Finau, J.T. Poston, and Troy Merritt are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 579-yard par-5 third, Noren had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Noren to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 10th hole, Noren had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Noren to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Noren's 141 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Noren to 3 over for the round.