Adam Svensson shoots 4-under 66 in round one of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Adam Svensson hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Svensson finished his day tied for 18th at 4 under; J.J. Spaun and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 8 under; Sahith Theegala is in 3rd at 7 under; and Sepp Straka, K.H. Lee, Tony Finau, and J.T. Poston are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the par-4 second, Svensson's 121 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Svensson to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 10th hole, Svensson had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Svensson to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Svensson's 113 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Svensson to 3 under for the round.

Svensson got a bogey on the 395-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Svensson to 2 under for the round.

At the par-5 16th, Svensson chipped in his third shot from 21 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Svensson to 4 under for the round.