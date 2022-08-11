Adam Scott putts well in round one of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Adam Scott hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Scott finished his day tied for 18th at 4 under; J.J. Spaun and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 8 under; Sahith Theegala is in 3rd at 7 under; and Sepp Straka, K.H. Lee, Tony Finau, and J.T. Poston are tied for 4th at 6 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Adam Scott chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Adam Scott to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, Scott chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Scott to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 482-yard par-4 seventh hole, Scott had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scott to 2 under for the round.

On the 457-yard par-4 ninth hole, Scott reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Scott to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Scott's 107 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scott to 3 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th, Scott had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Scott to 4 under for the round.