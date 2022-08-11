-
Adam Schenk shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the FedEx St. Jude Championship
August 11, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Adam Schenk flies approach out of rough to yield birdie at FedEx St. Jude Champ
In the opening round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Adam Schenk makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
In his first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Adam Schenk hit 5 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Schenk finished his day tied for 86th at 1 over; J.J. Spaun and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 8 under; Sahith Theegala is in 3rd at 7 under; and Sepp Straka, K.H. Lee, Tony Finau, and J.T. Poston are tied for 4th at 6 under.
Schenk got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schenk to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Schenk's 139 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Schenk to 2 over for the round.
On the 205-yard par-3 14th, Schenk's tee shot went 184 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
After a 288 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 16th, Schenk chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 453-yard par-4 18th hole, Schenk had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schenk to 1 over for the round.
On the 579-yard par-5 third, Schenk had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schenk to even-par for the round.
On the 445-yard par-4 sixth, Schenk had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Schenk to 1 over for the round.
