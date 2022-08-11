Adam Schenk shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Adam Schenk hit 5 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Schenk finished his day tied for 86th at 1 over; J.J. Spaun and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 8 under; Sahith Theegala is in 3rd at 7 under; and Sepp Straka, K.H. Lee, Tony Finau, and J.T. Poston are tied for 4th at 6 under.

Schenk got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schenk to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Schenk's 139 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Schenk to 2 over for the round.

On the 205-yard par-3 14th, Schenk's tee shot went 184 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 16th, Schenk chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 453-yard par-4 18th hole, Schenk had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schenk to 1 over for the round.

On the 579-yard par-5 third, Schenk had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schenk to even-par for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 sixth, Schenk had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Schenk to 1 over for the round.