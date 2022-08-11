Adam Long shoots 5-over 75 in round one of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Adam Long hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Long finished his day in 120th at 5 over; J.J. Spaun and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 8 under; Sahith Theegala is in 3rd at 7 under; and Sepp Straka, K.H. Lee, Tony Finau, and J.T. Poston are tied for 4th at 6 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 485-yard par-4 fifth hole, Long had a 190 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Long to 1 under for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 sixth, Long had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Long to even for the round.

Long got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Long to 1 over for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 12th, Long had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Long to 2 over for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th, Long had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Long to 3 over for the round.

Long got a double bogey on the 453-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and three putting, moving Long to 5 over for the round.