Adam Hadwin comes back from a rocky start in round one of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Adam Hadwin hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Hadwin finished his round tied for 35th at 1 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 8 under; J.J. Spaun is in 2nd at 6 under; and Tyrrell Hatton, Lucas Glover, Tony Finau, J.T. Poston, and Troy Merritt are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 505-yard par-4 17th hole, Adam Hadwin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Adam Hadwin to even for the round.

On the 453-yard par-4 18th, Hadwin had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hadwin to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Hadwin hit an approach shot from 112 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to even-par for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Hadwin hit a tee shot 177 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.