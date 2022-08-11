  • Adam Hadwin comes back from a rocky start in round one of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Adam Hadwin makes a 20-foot par putt on the par-3 11th hole.
    Highlights

    Adam Hadwin sinks 20-foot par saving putt at FedEx St. Jude Champ

    In the opening round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Adam Hadwin makes a 20-foot par putt on the par-3 11th hole.