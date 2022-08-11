Aaron Wise shoots 4-under 66 in round one of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Aaron Wise hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Wise finished his round tied for 13th at 4 under; J.J. Spaun and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 8 under; Tony Finau and J.T. Poston are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Troy Merritt, Jason Day, Ryan Palmer, Rickie Fowler, Lee Hodges, Martin Laird, Sam Burns, and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 5th at 5 under.

On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Wise reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to 1 under for the round.

Wise hit his tee at the green on the 196-yard par-3 fourth, setting himself up for a long 37-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Wise to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, Wise had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wise to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Wise's 178 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to 4 under for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 12th hole, Wise reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to 5 under for the round.

At the 395-yard par-4 15th, Wise got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Wise to 3 under for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 16th, Wise chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to 4 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 17th, Wise had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Wise to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 18th hole, Wise had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wise to 4 under for the round.