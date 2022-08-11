Aaron Rai comes back from a rocky start in round one of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Aaron Rai hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Rai finished his day tied for 60th at 1 under; J.J. Spaun and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 8 under; Sahith Theegala is in 3rd at 7 under; and Sepp Straka, K.H. Lee, Tony Finau, and J.T. Poston are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 434-yard par-4 first, Aaron Rai had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Aaron Rai to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Rai had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rai to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Rai's 147 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rai to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 12th hole, Rai had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rai to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Rai's 117 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rai to 1 under for the round.