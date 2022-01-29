Xander Schauffele shoots Even-par 72 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open

Xander Schauffele hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Schauffele finished his round tied for 34th at 7 under; Will Zalatoris and Luke List are tied for 1st at 15 under; Jason Day, Jon Rahm, Billy Horschel, and Justin Rose are tied for 3rd at 14 under; and Ryan Palmer and Cameron Tringale are tied for 7th at 13 under.

On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Schauffele had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Schauffele to 1 over for the round.

At the 454-yard par-4 fifth, Schauffele reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Schauffele at even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 462-yard par-4 seventh hole, Schauffele had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schauffele to 1 under for the round.

On the 615-yard par-5 ninth hole, Schauffele reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schauffele to 2 under for the round.

Schauffele got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schauffele to 1 under for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 621-yard par-5 13th, Schauffele chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Schauffele's 125 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 3 under for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 15th, Schauffele had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schauffele to 2 under for the round.

On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Schauffele's tee shot went 194 yards to the left rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 443-yard par-4 17th, Schauffele chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Schauffele to even-par for the round.