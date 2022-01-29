-
-
Wyndham Clark putts well in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open
-
January 29, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 29, 2022
-
Highlights
Wyndham Clark makes birdie on No. 3 at Farmers
In the opening round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Wyndham Clark makes a 12-foot birdie putt on the par-3 3rd hole.
Wyndham Clark hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Clark finished his day tied for 56th at 4 under; Will Zalatoris and Luke List are tied for 1st at 15 under; Jason Day, Jon Rahm, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 3rd at 14 under; and Pat Perez, Joaquin Niemann, Aaron Rai, Justin Rose, and Sungjae Im are tied for 6th at 13 under.
At the 454-yard par-4 10th, Wyndham Clark reached the green in 2 and rolled a 39-foot putt for birdie. This put Wyndham Clark at 1 under for the round.
On the 437-yard par-4 14th, Clark had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Clark to even for the round.
On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Clark's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a 311 yard drive on the 570-yard par-5 18th, Clark chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 462-yard par-4 seventh hole, Clark had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Clark to 1 under for the round.
-
-