  • Will Zalatoris shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open

  • In the final round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Will Zalatoris makes birdie on the par-4 5th hole.
    Highlights

    Will Zalatoris uses nice approach to set up birdie at Farmers

    In the final round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Will Zalatoris makes birdie on the par-4 5th hole.