-
-
Will Zalatoris shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open
-
January 29, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 29, 2022
-
Highlights
Will Zalatoris uses nice approach to set up birdie at Farmers
In the final round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Will Zalatoris makes birdie on the par-4 5th hole.
Will Zalatoris hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. Zalatoris finished his day tied for 1st at 15 under with Luke List; Jason Day, Jon Rahm, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 3rd at 14 under; and Pat Perez, Joaquin Niemann, Aaron Rai, Justin Rose, and Sungjae Im are tied for 6th at 13 under.
On the 451-yard par-4 first, Zalatoris had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Zalatoris to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 fifth hole, Zalatoris had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Zalatoris to even for the round.
On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Zalatoris had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Zalatoris to 1 under for the round.
-
-