Taylor Pendrith shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 29, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Taylor Pendrith nearly aces No. 3 at Farmers
In the second round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Taylor Pendrith makes birdie on the par-3 3rd hole.
Taylor Pendrith hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Pendrith finished his day tied for 16th at 11 under; Will Zalatoris and Luke List are tied for 1st at 15 under; Jason Day, Jon Rahm, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 3rd at 14 under; and Pat Perez, Joaquin Niemann, Aaron Rai, Justin Rose, and Sungjae Im are tied for 6th at 13 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 first hole, Pendrith had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pendrith to 1 under for the round.
After a 339 yard drive on the 389-yard par-4 second, Pendrith chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Pendrith to 2 under for the round.
After a 300 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Pendrith chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Pendrith to 1 under for the round.
On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Pendrith had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Pendrith to 2 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 225-yard par-3 11th green, Pendrith suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Pendrith at 1 under for the round.
On the 443-yard par-4 17th, Pendrith had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pendrith to even for the round.
On the 570-yard par-5 18th hole, Pendrith reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pendrith to 1 under for the round.
