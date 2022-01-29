-
Taylor Montgomery shoots 3-under 69 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 29, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Taylor Montgomery reaches in two to set up birdie at Farmers
In the final round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Taylor Montgomery makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
In his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Taylor Montgomery hit 7 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Montgomery finished his day tied for 11th at 12 under; Will Zalatoris and Luke List are tied for 1st at 15 under; Jason Day, Jon Rahm, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 3rd at 14 under; and Pat Perez, Joaquin Niemann, Aaron Rai, Justin Rose, and Sungjae Im are tied for 6th at 13 under.
On the par-4 fourth, Montgomery's 156 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Montgomery to 1 under for the round.
At the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Montgomery got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 4 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Montgomery to 1 under for the round.
Montgomery got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Montgomery to even-par for the round.
On the par-5 13th, Montgomery's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Montgomery to 1 under for the round.
On the 570-yard par-5 18th, Montgomery had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Montgomery to 3 under for the round.
