-
-
Talor Gooch shoots 5-under 67 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open
-
January 29, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 29, 2022
-
Highlights
Talor Gooch chips in for birdie at Farmers
In the final round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Talor Gooch makes birdie on the par-3 11th hole.
Talor Gooch hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Gooch finished his round tied for 20th at 10 under; Will Zalatoris and Luke List are tied for 1st at 15 under; Jason Day, Jon Rahm, Billy Horschel, and Justin Rose are tied for 3rd at 14 under; and Ryan Palmer and Cameron Tringale are tied for 7th at 13 under.
Gooch missed the green on his first shot on the 225-yard par-3 second but had a chip in from 15 yards for birdie. This moved Gooch to 1 under for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 12th hole, Gooch reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gooch to 2 under for the round.
On the 621-yard par-5 13th, Gooch had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Gooch to 1 under for the round.
At the 227-yard par-3 16th, Gooch hit a tee shot 194 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gooch to 2 under for the round.
On the par-5 18th, Gooch's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Gooch to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Gooch had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gooch to 5 under for the round.
-
-