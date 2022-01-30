-
-
Sungjae Im shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open
-
January 29, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 29, 2022
-
Highlights
Sungjae Im makes short birdie putt at Farmers
In the final round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Sungjae Im makes a 3-foot birdie putt on the par-5 6th hole.
Sungjae Im hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Im finished his day tied for 6th at 13 under with Pat Perez, Joaquin Niemann, Aaron Rai, and Justin Rose; Will Zalatoris and Luke List are tied for 1st at 15 under; and Jason Day, Jon Rahm, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 3rd at 14 under.
At the 451-yard par-4 first, Im got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Im to 2 over for the round.
On the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Im reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 1 over for the round.
On the 615-yard par-5 ninth hole, Im reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 621-yard par-5 13th hole, Im hit an approach shot from 123 yards to 1 foot, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Im to even-par for the round.
On the 443-yard par-4 17th hole, Im reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.
At the 570-yard par-5 18th, Im got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Im to 1 under for the round.
-
-