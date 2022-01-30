-
Si Woo Kim shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 29, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Si Woo Kim's sand save yields birdie at Farmers
In the final round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Si Woo Kim makes birdie on the par-5 6th hole.
Si Woo Kim hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 11th at 12 under; Will Zalatoris and Luke List are tied for 1st at 15 under; Jason Day, Jon Rahm, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 3rd at 14 under; and Pat Perez, Joaquin Niemann, Aaron Rai, Justin Rose, and Sungjae Im are tied for 6th at 13 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Kim had a 89 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.
On the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.
On the 454-yard par-4 10th, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 1 under for the round.
On the 480-yard par-4 15th hole, Kim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.
Kim got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 1 under for the round.
