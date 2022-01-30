-
-
Seung-Yul Noh shoots 3-over 75 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open
-
January 29, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 29, 2022
-
Highlights
Seung-Yul Noh's nice tee shot yields birdie at Farmers
In the final round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Seung-Yul Noh makes birdie on the par-3 8th hole.
In his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Seung-Yul Noh hit 4 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Noh finished his day tied for 74th at 2 over; Will Zalatoris and Luke List are tied for 1st at 15 under; Jason Day, Jon Rahm, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 3rd at 14 under; and Pat Perez, Joaquin Niemann, Aaron Rai, Justin Rose, and Sungjae Im are tied for 6th at 13 under.
On the par-4 12th, Noh's 76 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Noh to 1 over for the round.
On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Noh's tee shot went 189 yards to the left rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 201-yard par-3 third, Noh's tee shot went 156 yards to the left rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
Noh got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Noh to 4 over for the round.
-
-