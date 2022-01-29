-
Sepp Straka comes back from a rocky start in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 29, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sepp Straka holes out from bunker for birdie at Farmers
In the final round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Sepp Straka makes birdie on the par-4 14th hole.
Sepp Straka hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Straka finished his day tied for 16th at 11 under; Will Zalatoris and Luke List are tied for 1st at 15 under; Jason Day, Jon Rahm, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 3rd at 14 under; and Pat Perez, Joaquin Niemann, Aaron Rai, Justin Rose, and Sungjae Im are tied for 6th at 13 under.
At the 451-yard par-4 first, Sepp Straka got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Sepp Straka to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Straka chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Straka to even for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 227-yard par-3 16th, Straka missed a birdie attempt from 3-feet taking a par. This left Straka to even-par for the round.
On the 570-yard par-5 18th, Straka had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.
