Sebastián Muñoz shoots 1-over 73 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Sebastián Muñoz hit 4 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Muñoz finished his day tied for 39th at 6 under; Will Zalatoris and Luke List are tied for 1st at 15 under; Jason Day, Jon Rahm, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 3rd at 14 under; and Pat Perez, Joaquin Niemann, Aaron Rai, Justin Rose, and Sungjae Im are tied for 6th at 13 under.

On the par-4 first, Muñoz's 152 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.

On the 462-yard par-4 seventh hole, Muñoz reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to 3 under for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Muñoz hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Muñoz at 2 under for the round.

On the 615-yard par-5 ninth, Muñoz got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Muñoz to 1 under for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 10th hole, Muñoz reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 225-yard par-3 11th green, Muñoz suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Muñoz at 1 under for the round.

Muñoz got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Muñoz to even-par for the round.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th, Muñoz had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Muñoz to 1 over for the round.

At the 480-yard par-4 15th, Muñoz got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Muñoz to 2 over for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Muñoz's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 1 over for the round.