Scottie Scheffler shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 29, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Scottie Scheffler's nice tee shot leads to birdie at Farmers
In the third round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Scottie Scheffler makes birdie on the par-3 3rd hole.
Scottie Scheffler hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Scheffler finished his day tied for 20th at 10 under; Will Zalatoris and Luke List are tied for 1st at 15 under; Jason Day, Jon Rahm, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 3rd at 14 under; and Pat Perez, Joaquin Niemann, Aaron Rai, Justin Rose, and Sungjae Im are tied for 6th at 13 under.
After a 328 yard drive on the 389-yard par-4 second, Scheffler chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 1 under for the round.
On the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Scheffler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 2 under for the round.
On the 615-yard par-5 ninth hole, Scheffler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 3 under for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 12th, Scheffler had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Scheffler to 2 under for the round.
On the 621-yard par-5 13th hole, Scheffler reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 under for the round.
Scheffler got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scheffler to even for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 570-yard par-5 18th hole, Scheffler hit an approach shot from 106 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 1 under for the round.
