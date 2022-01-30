Scott Stallings putts himself to a 6-under 66 in final round of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Scott Stallings hit 6 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Stallings finished his day tied for 46th at 5 under; Will Zalatoris and Luke List are tied for 1st at 15 under; Jason Day, Jon Rahm, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 3rd at 14 under; and Pat Perez, Joaquin Niemann, Aaron Rai, Justin Rose, and Sungjae Im are tied for 6th at 13 under.

At the 454-yard par-4 10th, Scott Stallings reached the green in 2 and rolled a 41-foot putt for birdie. This put Scott Stallings at 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 505-yard par-4 12th hole, Stallings chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Stallings to 2 under for the round.

Stallings got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stallings to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Stallings's 159 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 first hole, Stallings had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stallings to 3 under for the round.

At the 201-yard par-3 third, Stallings hit a tee shot 156 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Stallings's 149 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to 5 under for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Stallings chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to 6 under for the round.