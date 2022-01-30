Scott putts well but delivers a 6-over 78 final round in the Farmers Insurance Open

Scott Piercy hit 5 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Piercy finished his day in 76th at 4 over; Will Zalatoris and Luke List are tied for 1st at 15 under; Jason Day, Jon Rahm, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 3rd at 14 under; and Pat Perez, Joaquin Niemann, Aaron Rai, Justin Rose, and Sungjae Im are tied for 6th at 13 under.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Scott Piercy's his second shot went 7 yards to the right rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 12th, Piercy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Piercy to 2 over for the round.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th, Piercy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Piercy to 3 over for the round.

On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Piercy's tee shot went 179 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.

After a 272 yard drive on the 443-yard par-4 17th, Piercy chipped his fourth shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Piercy to 7 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 fifth hole, Piercy had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Piercy to 6 over for the round.