Sahith Theegala shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open

Sahith Theegala hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Theegala finished his round tied for 25th at 9 under; Will Zalatoris is in 1st at 15 under; Jon Rahm, Billy Horschel, Justin Rose, and Luke List are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Jason Day, Joaquin Niemann, Ryan Palmer, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 6th at 13 under.

At the 451-yard par-4 first, Theegala got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Theegala to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 fourth hole, Theegala had a 170 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Theegala to even for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Theegala's 151 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to 1 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Theegala had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Theegala to 2 under for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Theegala's his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 615-yard par-5 ninth hole, Theegala hit an approach shot from 296 yards to 15 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to 2 under for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 10th, Theegala had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Theegala to 1 under for the round.