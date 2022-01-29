  • Ryan Palmer putts himself to an even-par final round of the Farmers Insurance Open

  • In the final round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Ryan Palmer makes eagle on the par-5 6th hole.
    Highlights

    Ryan Palmer's impressive second leads to eagle at Farmers

    In the final round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Ryan Palmer makes eagle on the par-5 6th hole.