Ryan Palmer putts himself to an even-par final round of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 29, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Ryan Palmer's impressive second leads to eagle at Farmers
In the final round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Ryan Palmer makes eagle on the par-5 6th hole.
In his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Ryan Palmer hit 5 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Palmer finished his day tied for 16th at 11 under; Will Zalatoris and Luke List are tied for 1st at 15 under; Jason Day, Jon Rahm, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 3rd at 14 under; and Pat Perez, Joaquin Niemann, Aaron Rai, Justin Rose, and Sungjae Im are tied for 6th at 13 under.
Ryan Palmer got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ryan Palmer to even-par for the round.
On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Palmer's tee shot went 209 yards to the left rough and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
