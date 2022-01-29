-
-
Rory Sabbatini shoots 5-over 77 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open
-
January 29, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 29, 2022
-
Highlights
Rory Sabbatini makes birdie on No. 10 at Farmers
In the opening round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Rory Sabbatini makes birdie on the par-4 10th hole.
Rory Sabbatini hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Sabbatini finished his day tied for 70th at 1 over; Will Zalatoris and Luke List are tied for 1st at 15 under; Jason Day, Jon Rahm, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 3rd at 14 under; and Pat Perez, Joaquin Niemann, Aaron Rai, Justin Rose, and Sungjae Im are tied for 6th at 13 under.
Sabbatini tee shot went 199 yards to the right rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for double bogey, bringing Sabbatini to 2 over for the round.
On the 480-yard par-4 15th, Sabbatini had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sabbatini to 3 over for the round.
Sabbatini got a double bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Sabbatini to 5 over for the round.
On the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Sabbatini reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 4 over for the round.
On the 462-yard par-4 seventh, Sabbatini had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sabbatini to 5 over for the round.
-
-