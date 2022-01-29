-
Robert Streb shoots 4-over 76 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 29, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Robert Streb dials in tee shot to set up birdie at Farmers
In the second round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Robert Streb makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
Robert Streb hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Streb finished his round tied for 53rd at 4 under; Will Zalatoris is in 1st at 15 under; Jon Rahm, Justin Rose, and Luke List are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Billy Horschel, Ryan Palmer, Jason Day, Joaquin Niemann, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 5th at 13 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Streb had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Streb to 1 under for the round.
At the 454-yard par-4 fifth, Streb got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Streb to even for the round.
On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Streb's tee shot went 236 yards to the right rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 12th, Streb had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streb to 3 over for the round.
Streb got a bogey on the 437-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streb to 4 over for the round.
