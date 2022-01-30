Peter Malnati shoots 1-over 73 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Peter Malnati hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Malnati finished his day tied for 25th at 9 under; Will Zalatoris and Luke List are tied for 1st at 15 under; Jason Day, Jon Rahm, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 3rd at 14 under; and Pat Perez, Joaquin Niemann, Aaron Rai, Justin Rose, and Sungjae Im are tied for 6th at 13 under.

Malnati got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Malnati to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Malnati's 146 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to even-par for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 fifth, Malnati had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Malnati to 1 over for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Malnati reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to even for the round.

Malnati got a double bogey on the 454-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Malnati to 2 over for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 480-yard par-4 15th, Malnati chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Malnati to 3 over for the round.

At the 227-yard par-3 16th, Malnati hit a tee shot 193 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to 2 over for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Malnati's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 1 over for the round.