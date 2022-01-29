-
-
Patrick Rodgers putts well but delivers a 2-over 74 final round in the Farmers Insurance Open
-
January 29, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 29, 2022
-
Highlights
Patrick Rodgers hits quality tee shot and birdies at Farmers
In the third round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Patrick Rodgers makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
In his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Patrick Rodgers hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Rodgers finished his round tied for 57th at 3 under; Will Zalatoris and Luke List are tied for 1st at 15 under; Jon Rahm, Billy Horschel, and Justin Rose are tied for 3rd at 14 under; and Jason Day, Joaquin Niemann, Ryan Palmer, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 6th at 13 under.
After a 305 yard drive on the 621-yard par-5 13th, Patrick Rodgers chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Patrick Rodgers to 1 under for the round.
Rodgers got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rodgers to even-par for the round.
After a 294 yard drive on the 570-yard par-5 18th, Rodgers chipped his fourth shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 1 over for the round.
On the 389-yard par-4 second, Rodgers had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and two putting, moving Rodgers to 3 over for the round.
On the 462-yard par-4 seventh hole, Rodgers reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to 2 over for the round.
-
-