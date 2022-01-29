-
Patrick Reed shoots 1-over 73 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 29, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Patrick Reed sinks 18-footer for birdie at Farmers
In the final round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Patrick Reed makes a 18-foot birdie putt on the par-3 16th hole.
In his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Patrick Reed hit 7 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Reed finished his round tied for 43rd at 5 under; Will Zalatoris is in 1st at 15 under; Jason Day, Jon Rahm, and Luke List are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Ryan Palmer, Aaron Rai, Billy Horschel, Justin Rose, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 5th at 13 under.
On the 201-yard par-3 third, Reed's tee shot went 156 yards to the left rough and his approach went 33 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
At the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Reed's his second shot went 192 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he two putted for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Reed had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Reed to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 454-yard par-4 10th hole, Reed chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Reed to 1 over for the round.
Reed got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Reed to 2 over for the round.
At the 227-yard par-3 16th, Reed hit a tee shot 194 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reed to 1 over for the round.
