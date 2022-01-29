  • Patrick Reed shoots 1-over 73 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open

  • In the final round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Patrick Reed makes a 18-foot birdie putt on the par-3 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Patrick Reed sinks 18-footer for birdie at Farmers

    In the final round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Patrick Reed makes a 18-foot birdie putt on the par-3 16th hole.