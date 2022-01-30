Pat Perez shoots 4-under 68 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open

Pat Perez hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Perez finished his day tied for 6th at 13 under with Joaquin Niemann, Aaron Rai, Justin Rose, and Sungjae Im; Will Zalatoris and Luke List are tied for 1st at 15 under; and Jason Day, Jon Rahm, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 3rd at 14 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 454-yard par-4 fifth hole, Perez had a 197 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Perez to even for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Perez had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Perez to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the 462-yard par-4 seventh hole, Perez sank his approach from 167 yards, scoring a eagle for the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Perez to 3 under for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 615-yard par-5 ninth, Perez chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Perez to 4 under for the round.

At the 454-yard par-4 10th, Perez got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Perez to 3 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 12th, Perez had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Perez to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Perez's 123 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Perez to 3 under for the round.

On the 570-yard par-5 18th, Perez had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Perez to 4 under for the round.