  • Pat Perez shoots 4-under 68 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open

  • In the final round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Pat Perez makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Pat Perez reaches in two to set up closing birdie at Farmers

    In the final round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Pat Perez makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.