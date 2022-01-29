  • Nick Taylor shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open

  • In the final round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Nick Taylor makes a 18-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Nick Taylor sinks 18-footer for birdie at Farmers

