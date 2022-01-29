-
Nick Taylor shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 29, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Nick Taylor sinks 18-footer for birdie at Farmers
In the final round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Nick Taylor makes a 18-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.
In his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Nick Taylor hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Taylor finished his round tied for 28th at 8 under; Will Zalatoris and Luke List are tied for 1st at 15 under; Jason Day, Jon Rahm, Billy Horschel, and Justin Rose are tied for 3rd at 14 under; and Ryan Palmer and Cameron Tringale are tied for 7th at 13 under.
On the 201-yard par-3 third, Taylor hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Taylor to even-par for the round.
Taylor got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Taylor to 1 over for the round.
On the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Taylor reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to even for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Taylor missed a birdie attempt from 4-feet taking a par. This left Taylor to even-par for the round.
On the 437-yard par-4 14th, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 2 over for the round.
Taylor hit his tee at the green on the 227-yard par-3 16th, setting himself up for a long 31-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Taylor to 1 over for the round.
On the 443-yard par-4 17th hole, Taylor reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to even for the round.
