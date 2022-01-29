-
Mito Pereira shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 29, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 29, 2022
Highlights
Mito Pereira's nice tee shot yields birdie at Farmers
In the third round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Mito Pereira makes birdie on the par-3 3rd hole.
In his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Mito Pereira hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Pereira finished his round tied for 25th at 9 under; Will Zalatoris is in 1st at 15 under; Jon Rahm, Justin Rose, and Luke List are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Billy Horschel, Ryan Palmer, Jason Day, Joaquin Niemann, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 5th at 13 under.
After a tee shot onto the 177-yard par-3 green eighth, Pereira suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Pereira's 118 yard approach to 0 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pereira to 2 under for the round.
At the 480-yard par-4 15th, Pereira got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Pereira to even-par for the round.
After a 305 yard drive on the 570-yard par-5 18th, Pereira chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Pereira to 1 under for the round.
