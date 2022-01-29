-
Michael Thompson shoots 3-under 69 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 29, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Michael Thompson holes bunker shot for birdie at Farmers
In the final round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Michael Thompson makes birdie on the par-4 14th hole.
Michael Thompson hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Thompson finished his day tied for 11th at 12 under; Will Zalatoris and Luke List are tied for 1st at 15 under; Jason Day, Jon Rahm, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 3rd at 14 under; and Pat Perez, Joaquin Niemann, Aaron Rai, Justin Rose, and Sungjae Im are tied for 6th at 13 under.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 sixth, Thompson hit his 271 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Thompson to even for the round.
Thompson stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 177-yard par-3 eighth. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Thompson chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Thompson to 3 under for the round.
