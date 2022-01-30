-
Michael Gligic shoots 5-over 77 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 29, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Michael Gligic hit 4 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Gligic finished his day in 77th at 5 over; Will Zalatoris and Luke List are tied for 1st at 15 under; Jason Day, Jon Rahm, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 3rd at 14 under; and Pat Perez, Joaquin Niemann, Aaron Rai, Justin Rose, and Sungjae Im are tied for 6th at 13 under.
At the 437-yard par-4 14th, Gligic got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Gligic to 1 over for the round.
On the 201-yard par-3 third, Gligic's tee shot went 156 yards to the left rough and his approach went 33 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
Gligic got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gligic to 3 over for the round.
On the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Gligic his chip went 8 yards to the green where he two putted for triple bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.
