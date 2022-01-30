-
Maverick McNealy shoots 3-over 75 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open
-
January 29, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
-
Highlights
Maverick McNealy jars 48-footer for closing eagle at Farmers
In the final round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Maverick McNealy makes a 48-foot eagle putt on the par-5 18th hole.
In his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Maverick McNealy hit 5 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. McNealy finished his day tied for 30th at 8 under; Will Zalatoris and Luke List are tied for 1st at 15 under; Jason Day, Jon Rahm, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 3rd at 14 under; and Pat Perez, Joaquin Niemann, Aaron Rai, Justin Rose, and Sungjae Im are tied for 6th at 13 under.
After a 304 yard drive on the 451-yard par-4 first, McNealy chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McNealy to 1 over for the round.
On the 177-yard par-3 eighth, McNealy's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
After a 316 yard drive on the 454-yard par-4 10th, McNealy chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McNealy to 3 over for the round.
On the 225-yard par-3 11th, McNealy's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.
McNealy got a bogey on the 437-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McNealy to 5 over for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 227-yard par-3 green 16th, McNealy suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 6 over for the round.
On the 570-yard par-5 18th, McNealy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 48-foot putt for eagle. This put McNealy at 3 over for the round.
