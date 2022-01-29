-
Matthew Wolff shoots 2-over 74 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 29, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Matthew Wolff hit 4 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Wolff finished his day in 64th at 2 under; Will Zalatoris and Luke List are tied for 1st at 15 under; Jason Day, Jon Rahm, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 3rd at 14 under; and Pat Perez, Joaquin Niemann, Aaron Rai, Justin Rose, and Sungjae Im are tied for 6th at 13 under.
On the 621-yard par-5 13th, Wolff got on the green in 5 and two-putt for double bogey, bringing Wolff to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Wolff's 156 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wolff to 1 over for the round.
Wolff tee shot went 170 yards to the left rough and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Wolff to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 454-yard par-4 fifth hole, Wolff had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wolff to 2 over for the round.
