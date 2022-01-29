Matthew NeSmith shoots 1-over 73 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Matthew NeSmith hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. NeSmith finished his day tied for 34th at 7 under; Will Zalatoris and Luke List are tied for 1st at 15 under; Jason Day, Jon Rahm, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 3rd at 14 under; and Pat Perez, Joaquin Niemann, Aaron Rai, Justin Rose, and Sungjae Im are tied for 6th at 13 under.

After a 282 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 sixth, NeSmith chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 eighth, NeSmith hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put NeSmith at even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 10th hole, NeSmith chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, NeSmith's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

NeSmith got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving NeSmith to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 13th, NeSmith hit his 134 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved NeSmith to even-par for the round.

On the 570-yard par-5 18th, NeSmith had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved NeSmith to 1 over for the round.