Martin Laird finishes with Even-par 72 in final round of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 29, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Martin Laird sinks a 21-foot birdie putt at Farmers
In the third round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Martin Laird makes a 21-foot birdie putt on the par-3 16th hole.
In his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Martin Laird hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Laird finished his round tied for 47th at 5 under; Will Zalatoris is in 1st at 15 under; Jon Rahm, Justin Rose, and Luke List are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Billy Horschel, Ryan Palmer, Jason Day, Joaquin Niemann, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 5th at 13 under.
Laird got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Laird to 1 over for the round.
On the 443-yard par-4 17th, Laird had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Laird to 2 over for the round.
On the par-5 ninth, Laird's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Laird to even-par for the round.
