-
-
Marc Leishman shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open
-
January 29, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 29, 2022
-
Highlights
Marc Leishman's aggressive line yields birdie at Farmers
In the final round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Marc Leishman makes birdie on the par-4 14th hole.
Marc Leishman hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Leishman finished his day tied for 16th at 11 under; Will Zalatoris and Luke List are tied for 1st at 15 under; Jason Day, Jon Rahm, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 3rd at 14 under; and Pat Perez, Joaquin Niemann, Aaron Rai, Justin Rose, and Sungjae Im are tied for 6th at 13 under.
After a 309 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Leishman chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Leishman to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 462-yard par-4 seventh hole, Leishman had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Leishman to 3 under for the round.
On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Leishman's tee shot went 215 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 12th, Leishman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Leishman to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 13th, Leishman's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Leishman to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Leishman's 116 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Leishman to 3 under for the round.
-
-