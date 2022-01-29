Luke List shoots 6-under 66 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open

Luke List hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. List finished his day tied for 1st at 15 under with Will Zalatoris; Jason Day, Jon Rahm, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 3rd at 14 under; and Pat Perez, Joaquin Niemann, Aaron Rai, Justin Rose, and Sungjae Im are tied for 6th at 13 under.

List missed the green on his first shot on the 201-yard par-3 third but had a chip in from 5 yards for birdie. This moved List to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 fourth hole, List had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved List to 2 under for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 fifth hole, List reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved List to 3 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, List reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved List to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 505-yard par-4 12th hole, List chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved List to 5 under for the round.

After a 264 yard drive on the 443-yard par-4 17th, List chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved List to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 18th, List hit his 108 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved List to 6 under for the round.