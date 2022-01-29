-
Lanto Griffin putts himself to a 7-under 65 in final round of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 29, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Lanto Griffin's nice tee shot and birdie at Farmers
In the third round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Lanto Griffin makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
In his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Lanto Griffin hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Griffin finished his day tied for 30th at 8 under; Will Zalatoris and Luke List are tied for 1st at 15 under; Jason Day, Jon Rahm, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 3rd at 14 under; and Pat Perez, Joaquin Niemann, Aaron Rai, Justin Rose, and Sungjae Im are tied for 6th at 13 under.
On the 570-yard par-5 18th, Lanto Griffin had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lanto Griffin to 1 under for the round.
At the 201-yard par-3 third, Griffin hit a tee shot 152 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Griffin's 121 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 4 under for the round.
On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Griffin had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Griffin to 5 under for the round.
On the par-5 ninth, Griffin's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Griffin to 7 under for the round.
