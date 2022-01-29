-
Kevin Tway putts himself to an even-par final round of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 29, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Kevin Tway hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Tway finished his round tied for 44th at 5 under; Will Zalatoris and Luke List are tied for 1st at 15 under; Jason Day, Jon Rahm, Billy Horschel, and Justin Rose are tied for 3rd at 14 under; and Ryan Palmer and Cameron Tringale are tied for 7th at 13 under.
On the 570-yard par-5 18th hole, Kevin Tway reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kevin Tway to 1 under for the round.
